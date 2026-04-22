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Cwm LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its stake in Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) by 2,363.8% in Q4 to 80,492 shares, worth approximately $5.748 million.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 98.84%, with large positions held by Invesco (14.05M shares), Federated Hermes (8.47M), MFS (8.12M) and a new Dream Peak position valued at $223.7M.
  • Viking reported $0.67 EPS and $1.72B in quarterly revenue; the stock opened at $81.45 (down 5.4%), has a $36.3B market cap and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $78.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 2,363.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,492 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Viking by 381.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company's stock worth $526,792,000 after buying an additional 6,715,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Viking by 80.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,601,000 after buying an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Viking by 33.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,944,248 shares of the company's stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 745,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Stock Down 5.4%

VIK stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Viking (NYSE:VIK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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