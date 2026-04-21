Cwm LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Wabtec were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 549 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,364 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $264.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $165.17 and a 12-month high of $275.84.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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