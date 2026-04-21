Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Cwm LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Wabtec logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 13.4% in Q4 to 33,432 shares, worth approximately $7.14 million.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers — CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares and CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares, with insiders offloading 92,364 shares (~$24.5M) over the past 90 days.
  • Wabtec topped quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 10.050–10.450, and authorized a $1.20 billion share buyback while raising the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (annualized $1.24).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Wabtec were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 549 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,364 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $264.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $165.17 and a 12-month high of $275.84.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wabtec Right Now?

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines