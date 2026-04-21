Cwm LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,325 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.81.

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Halliburton Stock Down 1.5%

Halliburton stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,849.31. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $132,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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