Cwm LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,122 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 988 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $168,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 866 shares in the company, valued at $148,051.36. This trade represents a 53.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $760,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,038. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,144 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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