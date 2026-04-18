Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock worth $4,447,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,330,953 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.93.

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $854.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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