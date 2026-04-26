Cwm LLC Purchases 121,147 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 6,481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,692 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 477,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,002,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:GPK opened at $9.34 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 44,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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