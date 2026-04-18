Cwm LLC Purchases 20,764 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of COF opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.51 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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