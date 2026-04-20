Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,697 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Textron by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Textron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TXT opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,749.30. This trade represents a 34.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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