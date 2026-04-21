Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 507,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 336.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,054,000.

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Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $247.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $247.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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