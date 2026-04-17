Cwm LLC Sells 26,417 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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