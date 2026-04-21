Cwm LLC Sells 26,649 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,649 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company's stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company's stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,335,550.10. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1%

ZS stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $219.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -320.95 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.43.

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Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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