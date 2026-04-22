Cwm LLC Sells 35,356 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,356 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,119,491.66. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,224 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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