Cwm LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Cwm LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,057 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $668.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $518.95 per share, with a total value of $415,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $775,231,900.65. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $597.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.64. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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