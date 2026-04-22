Cwm LLC Sells 7,156 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.11.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $101,524.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,807 shares of company stock worth $12,041,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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