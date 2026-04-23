Cwm LLC Sells 91,609 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,380 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 91,609 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.DexCom's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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