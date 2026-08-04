CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in McKesson were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $825.00 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $791.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $962.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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