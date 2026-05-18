D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 136,842.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194,866 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,192,533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.86% of D-Wave Quantum worth $83,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,886 shares of the company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 259,560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,359 shares of the company's stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 184,288 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 96,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,272,020 shares of the company's stock worth $59,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 3,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $65,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 643,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,742,525.30. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,588,658.01. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $574,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $20.24 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms reiterated bullish views on QBTS, including Buy or Overweight ratings from Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity, Needham and Rosenblatt, signaling that analysts still see long-term upside. Article Title

Several firms reiterated bullish views on QBTS, including Buy or Overweight ratings from Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity, Needham and Rosenblatt, signaling that analysts still see long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 update showed record bookings of $33.4 million, which suggests demand for its quantum systems and services remains strong even though revenue was lower than expected. Article Title

The company’s Q1 update showed record bookings of $33.4 million, which suggests demand for its quantum systems and services remains strong even though revenue was lower than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted D-Wave as a closely watched name in the quantum-computing trade, with investors debating whether recent weakness is a buying opportunity after the Q1 reaction. Article Title

Coverage this week highlighted D-Wave as a closely watched name in the quantum-computing trade, with investors debating whether recent weakness is a buying opportunity after the Q1 reaction. Negative Sentiment: QBTS is being hit by a sector-wide selloff in quantum stocks, which is overshadowing company-specific positives and dragging shares lower alongside peers. Article Title

QBTS is being hit by a sector-wide selloff in quantum stocks, which is overshadowing company-specific positives and dragging shares lower alongside peers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still weighing weak top-line results from Q1, including revenue of $2.86 million, which keeps questions alive about near-term profitability and execution. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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