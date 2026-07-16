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D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $172.74 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • D.A. Davidson & Co. trimmed its RTX stake by 3.2% in the first quarter, but still held 895,509 shares worth about $172.7 million, making RTX its 14th-largest holding.
  • RTX reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.78 versus $1.52 expected and revenue of $22.08 billion, up 8.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed growth outlook with FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.60 to $6.80.
  • Recent updates were mostly positive, including a Raytheon milestone in the U.S. Army’s NGSRI program and Pratt & Whitney’s AI-focused acquisition to improve engine inspections. RTX also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,538 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of RTX worth $172,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE RTX opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.56 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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