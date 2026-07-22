D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.06.

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About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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