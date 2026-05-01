D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,536 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock worth $314,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock worth $853,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,349 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after buying an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,862,000 after buying an additional 2,844,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,347,424 shares of the company's stock worth $533,089,000 after buying an additional 2,655,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Key Stories Impacting VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Stories

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