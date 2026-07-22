D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 37,714 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $181,017,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,560 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,362,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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