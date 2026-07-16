D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,820 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $211.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.54. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. HSBC cut International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $231.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy.

IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. IBM warns second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations

IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. IBM expects second-quarter revenue below estimates

IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the earnings warning, adding headline risk and potential overhang for IBM shares. Securities Fraud Investigation Into International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Announced

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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