Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 21,625 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,641 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $58,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $561.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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