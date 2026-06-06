Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,089 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 3.2%

PWR stock opened at $696.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.93 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $661.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.76.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

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About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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