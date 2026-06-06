Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.89 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,073 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total value of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at $299,318,439.09. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $847.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $124.63 and a 12 month high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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