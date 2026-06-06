Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,459 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $817.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $837.60 and a 200-day moving average of $739.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.14 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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