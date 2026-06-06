Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $29.42 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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