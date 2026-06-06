Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 36,284 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,299 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BSX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here