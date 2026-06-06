Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,405 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 181,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.45 per share, with a total value of $15,104,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,674,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $306,630,933.15. This trade represents a 5.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock valued at $41,959,746 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here