Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,655 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 40,641 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Danaher were worth $65,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 21,748 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $17,641,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Danaher by 648.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,642 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 66,405 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

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Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.11 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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