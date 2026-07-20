Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,723 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 359,455 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $70,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after buying an additional 1,517,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $203.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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