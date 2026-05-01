Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,022,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.07% of AutoZone as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $4,300.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,274.00 to $4,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,312.13.

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AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,704.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $3,544.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3,633.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $28.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 148.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

See Also

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