Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Cuts Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab reduced its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,987 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $52,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company's stock worth $134,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,807 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:EL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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