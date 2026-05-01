Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $190.20 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,729 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.7% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $190,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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