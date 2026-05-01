Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $74.17 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 286.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,921 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 105,180 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $431.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $430.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Morgan Stanley Lift JPMorgan Adjusts PT

Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Strategic Innovations in Upstream Energy

Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. India Hub Expansion

Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Barclays Conference

Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Analysts Offer Insights

Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Q1 Deep Dive

Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst downgrade to estimates: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast very slightly, signaling some caution among brokers even as consensus remains close to management guidance. (Report summary)

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.44.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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