Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Invests $1.54 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $430.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here