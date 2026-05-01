Danske Bank A S Buys 229,304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,304 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $85,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 47.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $230,986,000 after buying an additional 5,202,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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