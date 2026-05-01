Danske Bank A S Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Danske Bank A S trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $85,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here