Danske Bank A S Has $207.60 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,177 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $207,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 46,682 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total value of $1,119,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,001 shares of company stock worth $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GS opened at $923.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $869.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.50 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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