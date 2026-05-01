Danske Bank A S Has $69.68 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $69,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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