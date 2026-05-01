Danske Bank A S Has $73.68 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,462 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $73,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.05.

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Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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