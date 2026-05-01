Danske Bank A S Has $82.48 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Danske Bank A S decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,062 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 103,023 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $82,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here