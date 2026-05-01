Danske Bank A S Has $85.50 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Danske Bank A S trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,826 shares of the software company's stock after selling 60,056 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $85,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company's stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company's stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company's stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.93.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.24. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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