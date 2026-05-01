Danske Bank A S Has $95.09 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,366 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $95,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.2%

DHR stock opened at $179.19 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $175.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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