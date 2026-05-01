Danske Bank A S Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,095 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 269,063 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Danske Bank A S's holdings in Oracle were worth $266,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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