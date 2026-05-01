Danske Bank A S Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Danske Bank A S grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 111,642 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $223,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $299.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $411.99. The company has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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