Danske Bank A S Sells 31,550 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Danske Bank A S lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.14% of Cencora worth $92,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $307.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $333.36 and its 200 day moving average is $342.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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