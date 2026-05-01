Danske Bank A S Sells 45,529 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Danske Bank A S decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 45,529 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $141,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.29 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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