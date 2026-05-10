Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Stake Trimmed by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,592 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 2.7% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 556,060 shares of the company's stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Research raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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