Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,198 shares of company stock worth $135,415,163. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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